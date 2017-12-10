Florence police identify homeowner, deceased in fatal house fire

According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request, walking her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”More >>
In addition to the Florence Police Department, the Florence Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall are conducting respective investigations.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire near Fayetteville, Tennessee.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a Shreveport woman's body in a south-central Louisiana lake a day after she was reported as missing from Alexandria.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
