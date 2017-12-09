Jason Isbell leads Doug Jones rally in Huntsville

The final push for votes is on as the U.S. Senate race enters its last leg.

The special election pitting Republican Candidate Roy Moore against Democrat Doug Jones is Tuesday.

Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville.

A long line of people waited in the cold for more than hour until the doors opened for the Jones rally at SideTracks Music Hall.

It was a standing room only crowd there as Isbell took the stage and encouraged people to get and vote for the Democrat on Tuesday.

Several people there told WAFF 48 News they believe in Jones, who they say has a grasp on issues that affect them, like health care, education, and the economy.

Many also said Moore would be an embarrassment for the people of Alabama.

"He stands for old-school Democrats, 2nd Amendment. And he's just not as controversial as our opponent, Roy Moore. I think Doug will do a good job. He's been a servant for a long time. I think that's what Alabama needs," said retiree Darren Liles.

"One thing I really like about Doug Jones is that he has not been removed from office twice. He's not banned from any malls, and he's not a pedophile," said Huntsville resident Allison Brock.

Her comment refers to the claims from several women accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with them when they were teenagers and the fact that Jones was twice removed as Alabama Supreme Court Justice.

The first time was for having a monument with the Ten Commandments placed in the state judicial center.

The second time was for defying the U.S. Supreme Court by ordering county probate judges to deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

