Cullman man killed in early-morning crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man just after midnight Saturday.

Jeffrey David Entrekin, 46, was killed when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway on Cullman County Rd. 1343.

Entrekin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred one mile north of Cullman.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48