6-year-old YouTube star makes $11 million a year

This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.

From playing video games to pulling pranks to a bunch of bros who perform next to a guy in a panda costume—seriously—combined these top-tier earners pulled in $127 million from June 2016 through June 2017.

According to Forbes, the income of the top earners is up a stunning 80 percent from last year. They attribute the rapid growth to an organic rise in base subscribers and an increased sophistication in the way YouTubers market themselves.

Though all remarkable in their own right—even if watching someone else play video games while delivering a running commentary isn’t your thing—there is one person on the list that stands out from the crowd of mostly 20-something men.

Six-year-old Ryan, of the popular channel Ryan ToysReview, generated around $11 million over the last year, which put him in a tie for eighth place on the list.

In that time, Ryan’s videos, which are produced and posted almost daily by his parents, racked up over 8 billion views.

Ryan’s channel was relatively unknown until a video in July 2015 went viral.

“GIANT EGG SURPRISE OPENING” features then 4-year-old Ryan opening and review a box containing over 100 toys from the Pixar movie “Cars.”

The video, which launched Ryan into fame would make him a multi-millionaire before starting grade school, has amassed over 800 million views.

To truly quantify Ryan’s growing reach, last year The Verge did a profile on the meteoric rise of “the youngest YouTube star we’ve ever seen.” He’s the face of a growing empire generating tens of millions annually, not just for himself, but for also for the toy companies sending him products to review.

Per The Verge:

For the last 18 weeks and counting, Ryan ToysReview has been the most popular channel on YouTube in the US, and the second largest in the world, a bigger attraction than household names like PewDiePie and Justin Bieber, and media empires like BuzzFeed, The Tonight Show, and the WWE. That viewership translates to around $1 million a month in advertising revenue alone.

He may be bigger than “The Tonight Show,” but what’s really crazy is how fast it could all disappear.

According to Ryan’s mom, he’s 100 percent in control. She said they will continue to do the videos as long as Ryan enjoys making them and it doesn’t disrupt his daily routine.

But, she told The Verge, “the moment he’s not having fun anymore, that’s when it will be time to stop.”

