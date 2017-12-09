Weather impacting Alabama's already limited blood supply

Winter storm conditions across Alabama have impacted the blood supply, and LifeSouth urges the community to help by donating blood.

This time of year is always slow for blood collections, due to the holidays and travel, but the recent winter weather brought additional obstacles for blood donors and the local blood supply.

Blood drives were halted Friday due to the dangerous weather, causing blood shortages.

All donors between now and Dec. 21 will be entered to win a 60” HDTV. Donors will receive one entry for each donation during the time frame allotted.

Donors will be entered into the drawing upon registration to donate blood. The drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 22.

All donors will also receive a special edition holiday shirt in December while supplies last.

Visit a LifeSouth donor center or blood mobile. Click here to find a location near you or call 888-795-2707.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

A photo I.D. is also required.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48