Huntsville-Madison Co. breaks ground on new 9-1-1 facility

Construction on a new “world class” 9-1-1 center for Huntsville-Madison County is officially underway.

On Friday, the Madison County Communications District Board held a ground-breaking ceremony for what will be a 30,000-foot facility.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong, City of Madison Mayor Paul Finley and MCCD Chair Dr. Lee Gradford were among those in attendance.

“We have outgrown our current facility as Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County’s population continues to explode. We are literally running out of office space, meeting rooms, and working space for agency personnel,” said Ernie Blair, HMC 9-1-1’s CEO.

The new facility will give HMC 9-1-1 an opportunity to completely upgrade its technologies to the latest state-of-the-art technology.

Additionally, HMC 9-1-1 is reaching out to other local and state public safety agencies to reside in the new, larger building.

“This will allow even better cooperation and coordination during multi-agency emergencies,” Blair said.

The cost of the new facility is expected to top $16 million.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48