Moulton woman killed in head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Moulton woman on Friday.

Lisa Jane H. Terry, 43, was killed when the Geo Prizm she was driving collided head-on with a PT Cruiser driven by Shelby McKay Church, 19, of Danville.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene. Church was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The accident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Old Moulton Rd., three miles west of Decatur.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

