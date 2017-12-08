Kittens rescued from Southern California wildfire rubble

“It’s almost like driving into hell,” a resident evacuating the Lilac Fire told NBC San Diego this week.

As images of the neighborhoods devastated by the wildfires in Southern California continue emerge, so do the devastating stories of the animals left behind.

But, from the horror, another tale of hope has risen from the charred rubble.

On Friday, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department tweeted out that deputies patrolling the heavily burned town of Bonsall had found a box of kittens that had survived the fire.

#LilacFire: Rescued from the Rubble. @SDSheriff Deputies patrolling burned areas of Bonsall found a box of kittens and turned them over to County Animal Services for some TLC??. Awww. Stay well little kitty. pic.twitter.com/Udv21UVuBy — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 9, 2017

The County of San Diego Department of Animal Services also posted about the kittens on Facebook, a welcome respite from a series of grim updates.

As residents begin returning to the fire-ravaged neighborhoods, and everything they were forced to leave behind, the investigation into the cause of the blaze is officially underway.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48