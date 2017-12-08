Florence declares Amnesty Day for outstanding warrants

The city of Florence is hosting two Amnesty Days for anyone with an outstanding warrant from the Florence Municipal Court.



Authorities are trying to make a dent in the more than 6,000 active warrants.



Police ask that anyone with a warrant sign-in at the court between 8:00a.m. and 9:30a.m. on Tuesday, December 12 or Thursday, December 14.



The judge will assign a new court date, the warrant will be recalled and no arrest will be made.



The court is located at 653 South Seminary Street in Florence.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48