Alabama's only ski resort hoping for good year with early snow

Snow can be hard to come by in Alabama.



Last year, unseasonably warm temperatures were tough on Alabama's only ski resort in DeKalb County.



The Cloudmont Ski resort is now looking ahead to what it hopes is a nice, cold, winter.



Cloudmont Mountain Manager Gary Jones says he hopes to start making snow as soon as possible.



“If we get the power turned on you know we can start making snow just right away," said Jones. "If we can get a lot of snow down it would be fine to go ahead and open right up. You know we like to at least get a foot packed or two feet packed in and then it will stay longer.”



The resort was only able to offer skiing for six days last year due to the weather. That number is way down from the average 40 days of skiing the resort works to offer each season.



You can check the Cloudmont website for current conditions this winter on how much snow has been produced on the slopes.





