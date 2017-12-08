Florence police investigating shooting at Chevron near Braly Stadium

Florence police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Chevron at Royal and Hermitage right beside Braly Stadium a little after 12 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators tell us shots were fired, but no one was hit.

No one is in custody. Investigators are on scene now collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

