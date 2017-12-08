Deputies, officers bring holiday cheer to North Alabama families

Members of different North Alabama law enforcement families shared the true meaning of the holidays by giving back to local needy families this week.

“Christmas Prayers with a Cop” took place Thursday night at the Target in Jones Valley.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 and WAY-FM Radio host the event year, with partnerships from WAY-FM, Target Jones Valley, Inside Out Ministries and Agencies from across Huntsville, Madison and Madison County Alabama.

Corporate sponsors allow for the selection of more families and this year Spry Funeral Home, Limbaugh Orthodontics and Iron Mountain Solutions were Corporate Sponsors.

Families are nominated through WAY-FM’s web-site during October.

A vetting process is conducted by WAY-FM and Inside-Out Ministries for selections. Each child of selected families in need is presented with Target gift cards for Christmas.

Officers, deputies and others spent time with the children while families were allowed to shop without stress, thanks to the generosity of the various organizations.

We are having fun tonight at Target Jones Valley for Christmas Prayers with a Cop. Taking care of the kids while the parents shop. Thank you @Target, FOP, Limbaugh Ortho & @wayfmradio. Merry Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/fAkvOwUHAC — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) December 8, 2017

Families also received a generous food basket.

“All involved are greatly touched and rewarded by the event,” said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the 14th year of this program with more than 340 children from 160 families benefiting from it.

Christmas Prayers with a Cop was a huge success! Thanks @mcsosheriffAL @madisonpoliceAL @HsvPolice and your officers for assisting the FOP in giving back to our community tonight. pic.twitter.com/CrfyC8ZR9r — Donny Shaw (@Stalker263) December 8, 2017

The TL Blakemore Lodge 6 Fraternal Order of Police has more than 500 members from all of Madison Counties law enforcement agencies.

“We have fundraisers for our own LE programs but also to give back to our community,” Shaw added.

