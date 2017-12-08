Madison County Sheriff's Office launches new app

You can now receive important updates from law enforcement with a new app from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The App is free for users to download on both Android and iOS mobile devices. Download at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store by searching for “Madison County Sheriff”.

It allows easy access to important features of the sheriff’s office website, including Contact Us, Submit a Crime Tip, Press Releases, Most Wanted fugitives, and Frequently Asked Questions.

You can select the push notifications you would like to subscribe to through the App. The mobile App will serve as an additional information resource for the public.

“The App is an additional way to provide transparency for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and encourage the public to take an active role in community policing efforts. We would love for every Madison County resident or visitor to download our App and sign up for our push notifications. We believe our App will be a huge benefit to the Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Madison County as well” said Sheriff Blake Dorning.

For more information about the new mobile App, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-532-3412.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48