CLOSINGS: Schools, roads & events for December 8

Queen Snow, the puppy that saved a man’s life in a fire, is being kicked out of her home.More >>
Queen Snow, the puppy that saved a man’s life in a fire, is being kicked out of her home.More >>
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
"I think we're in for a really bad winter and a really heavy flu season,” said Dr. Jatinder Sachdev of American Family Care.More >>
"I think we're in for a really bad winter and a really heavy flu season,” said Dr. Jatinder Sachdev of American Family Care.More >>
An investigation has been launched into a horrific case of animal torture following a gruesome discovery in Colbert County.More >>
An investigation has been launched into a horrific case of animal torture following a gruesome discovery in Colbert County.More >>
The Decatur City Council just signed off on a measure that will put both Lyft and Uber in operation next week.More >>
The Decatur City Council just signed off on a measure that will put both Lyft and Uber in operation next week.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
A series of grass fires in north Amarillo Friday afternoon evacuated residents in homes near the area.More >>
A series of grass fires in north Amarillo Friday afternoon evacuated residents in homes near the area.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County has died.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County has died.More >>