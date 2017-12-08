CLOSINGS: Schools, roads & events for December 8 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area. 

SCHOOLS

  • Albertville City Schools dismissing at 12 p.m.
  • Arab City Schools dismissing at 12:15 p.m. (No afternoon school activities)
  • Boaz City Schools dismissing at 11 a.m. 
  • Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville
  • Cullman City Schools dismissing at 12 p.m. 
  • Cullman County Schools dismissing at 10:30 a.m.
  • DeKalb County Government Offices closing at 11 a.m. 
  • DeKalb County Schools 
  • Etowah County Schools
  • Fort Payne City Schools
  • Guntersville City Schools dismissing at 12 p.m. (No afternoon school activities)
  • Jackson County Schools dismissing at 12 p.m.
  • Marshall County, AL Schools dismissing at 10:45 a.m.
  • Wallace State Community College closing at 11 a.m. 

BUSINESSES

  • 2nd shift for Tyson Foods in Albertville should not report to work

ROADS

  • Beason Gap near Fort Payne

EVENTS

  • The Fort Payne Christmas parade, originally schedule for Friday, December 8, will now take place on Friday, December 15

The DeKalb County EMA says the snow is causing some dangerous travel issues in elevated terrain and elevated surfaces. 

