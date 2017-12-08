Kitchen Cops: 4 low scores, 4 K-Cops comebacks

The Colbert County Health Department handed Cajun's Seafood an 82 for their recent inspection.

The inspector reports that a worker washed dishes in a sink used for washing hands. The restaurant also lost points because potatoes and sour cream that were sitting out were in the Food Danger Zone, neither cold nor hot enough to prevent bacterial growth.

Asian Cuisine in Athens scored an 83.

The inspector reports water at a hand sink was below the minimum 100-degree temperature required by the health department. The inspector also reports that grease was pooling on the ground outside, which potentially can contaminate the water supply.

The Fuel City Food Mart in Tanner scored a 78.

The health department deducted points because sausage biscuits reportedly were ten degrees under the 135-degree requirement for hot-holding food. The inspector also reports there was no soap at any of their hand sinks.

Sewage on the ground behind the building is one of the violations reported B & K Grocery in Athens, as they scored an 80.

The Limestone County Health Department also reports that the ice machine needed to be cleaned.

Captain D's on Airport Road in Huntsville scored an 84 last time. It takes an 85 or higher to get off of the Kitchen Cops Low Performer list and off of the health department's re-inspection schedule.

The staff did better than that with a 93 for their re-inspection.

The McDonald's on Winchester Road in Huntsville also earned a 93 during their re-inspection, 12 points higher than last time.

The Burger King in the 3500-block of North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville scored a 90 this time, a 10 point improvement over their previous inspection.

Taqueria Acapulco in Decatur also shakes off the Low Performer label with an 87 after scoring an 82 last time.

Click here for health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48