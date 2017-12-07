Lyft, Uber to begin operating in Decatur

You now have more options to get around in Decatur.

The Decatur City Council just signed off on a measure that will put both Lyft and Uber in operation next week.

WAFF 48's Lauren Scharf spoke with city leaders about what this means for Decatur.

A safe option to get yourself home that's been in Huntsville for a while can now be used anywhere in Decatur.

"There are communities out there that are much larger than ours in Alabama that have neither one of them, so we are very fortunate that they saw the good part of our community and the area," said Walley Terry, Decatur’s Director of Development.

Terry said he’s hopeful that allowing Lyft and Uber to operate in the city will attract other major businesses to town.

“That maybe will bring the next technology that they see that Decatur has a Lyft and Uber, it may allow us to get the next product or the next item that is out there."

Mayor Tab Bowling says this new service will also provide more options for people catching flights or for folks just in town for a few days on business.

"For those who come to Decatur from out of town to do business with our industrial base here or our aerospace industry at ULA, it will just be a nice way to reach out to them with ridesharing with Uber and Lyft and make their way into Decatur,” said Bowling.

“I think it’s going to be a real nice asset to our community."

