Man charged with attempted murder of an Albertville police officer

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
German Munoz Lopez (Source: Albertville Police) German Munoz Lopez (Source: Albertville Police)
ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Thursday morning shooting in Albertville.

Albertville police responded to a mobile home park just after 2:00 a.m. on Kilpatrick Road.

Investigators walked into the park and encountered a person who pulled a gun on the police and started shooting.

Investigators tell us police fired back and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old German Munoz Lopez, was captured.

He is facing two charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

He is being held in the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on a $1,000,000 bond.

