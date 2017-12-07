Man charged with attempted murder of an Albertville police officer

A man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Thursday morning shooting in Albertville.



Albertville police responded to a mobile home park just after 2:00 a.m. on Kilpatrick Road.

Investigators walked into the park and encountered a person who pulled a gun on the police and started shooting.

Investigators tell us police fired back and the suspect fled the scene.



The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old German Munoz Lopez, was captured.



He is facing two charges of attempted murder of a police officer.



He is being held in the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on a $1,000,000 bond.

