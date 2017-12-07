1 person of interest in custody after officer-involved shooting in Albertville

At least one person is in custody after an early morning officer-involved shooting in Albertville on Thursday.

Albertville police responded to shots fired call just after 2 o'clock on Thursday morning at a mobile home park on Kilpatrick Road.

Investigators walked into the park and encountered a person who pulled a gun on the police and started shooting.

Investigators tell us police fired back and the suspect fled the scene.

After searching the area one person of interest was taken into custody who may be the person who fired the shots.

No one was shot. ALEA was called in to investigate and are heading up the investigation.

