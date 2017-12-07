2 charged in fatal Jackson Co. dog attack

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears to be benefiting from the power of incumbency in fundraising in her quest to win election to the governor's office for the first time.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears to be benefiting from the power of incumbency in fundraising in her quest to win election to the governor's office for the first time.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a dog attack in Section that killed one and injured another in December 2017.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a dog attack in Section that killed one and injured another in December 2017.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>