2 charged in fatal Jackson Co. dog attack

Brian Keith Graden and Melody Ann Graden have been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a fatal dog attack that occurred in Section in Dec. 2017

An arrest has been made in connection to a dog attack in Section that killed one and injured another in December 2017.

Brian Graden, 43, and Melody Graden, 45, have been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 24-year-old Emily Mae Colvin.

[READ MORE: Family of dog attack victim asks Fort Payne for stricter laws]

Colvin was killed when five dogs mauled her at her home on County Rd. 121 around 9 a.m. on Dec. 7. She was retrieving a package from her yard when then dogs attacked.

The Gradens have also been charged with four counts of failure to immunize their dogs against rabies.

[READ MORE: Remaining dogs from fatal attack ordered euthanized]

They were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center, where they remain on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48