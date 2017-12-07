1 killed after being attacked by 5 dogs in Jackson County

One person is dead after being attacked by five dogs in Section.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 9 o’clock on Thursday morning to a home on County Road 121 in Section in reference to a person being attacked by a dog.

The Jackson County Chief Deputy tells us that five dogs attacked one person.That person has died due to those injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators say three dogs have been captured, one dog was euthanized and they are actively searching for the fifth dog.

