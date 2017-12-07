Highlands Elementary School campus cleared after being put on secure perimeter

Highlands Elementary School in Huntsville has been cleared after being put on a secure perimeter Thursday morning.

Statement from Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Keith Ward

Huntsville City Schools Security and Huntsville Police has cleared the facility, and our school is returning to normal classroom schedule. Our safety procedures require us to treat all threats as if they are serious.

A secure perimeter is used when there is a potential threat or danger to the community or neighborhood.

UPDATE: @HSVk12 gives all clear at Highlands Elem — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) December 7, 2017

The school is to take the following actions:

Secure people within the building

Lock external doors

Cover windows

Stay in secure area within the building until further notice from administration or law enforcement.

Leave unsecure areas such as fields, gym, playground, or library to a secure area

Continue with classroom instruction.

This is different from a lockdown which is used when the direct threat is located outside the building.

According to the Huntsville City Schools website, a secure perimeter is a potential threat or danger does exist within the community/neighborhood and all parties should be aware to react as needed.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48