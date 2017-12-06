Crime Stoppers: Woman's purse stolen while she worked

When you're at work, you think your wallet or purse is safe. But that wasn't the case for one local woman, and it's the subject of this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.

Police say the man pictured in the black ball cap, blue shirt and long jacket used a woman's stolen credit card at several locations. Investigators say that credit card was taken from a woman's purse on Halloween while she was at work at a cleaners on Meridian Street in Huntsville.

If you know the man in the photo, your anonymous tip could earn you up to $1,000 in reward money. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48