Active pipe bomb found in Marshall County home

A Marshall County man has been arrested after authorities found an active pipe bomb at his home.

53-year-old Audie Tolar is facing several charges, including possession of a destructive device.

Tolar is being housed in the Marshall County Jail but $110,000.

Marshall County sheriff's officials say they executed a search warrant at Tolar's home on Horseshoe Bend Road in the Swearengin community Monday morning. State and federal bomb experts were also on hand.

The search revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and a pipe bomb.

One neighbor said he didn't know it was a pipe bomb but said Tolar is known for tinkering with things.

"Audie is bad about experimenting with things like that. He's fixed him up with a generator to make his own electricity and stuff like that. I figured that's what it was but that's all I know about it," he said.

The judge ordered Tolar to be back in court Jan. 3.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48