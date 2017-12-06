Madison police officers go extra mile to help mom, kids at Christmas

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Colbert County after a fisherman discovered a dead dog off River Road. The Colbert County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control office are leading the investigation. The dog, which investigators believe had only been dead a few hours when first discovered Wednesday, had been skinned alive. Someone had also removed the dogs ears and testicles. WARNING: The images of the mutilated animal are extremely graphic, but could serve to help iden...More >>
A Marshall County man has been arrested after authorities found an active pipe bomb at his home.More >>
A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Residents at a Huntsville apartment complex are on high alert after multiple recent gunfire incidents.More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.More >>
An unusually high number of beautiful, Snowy Owls have invaded the Northeast Ohio shorelines and will be here through March.More >>
In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum."More >>
Michael Slager, the ex-police officer shown on video shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015, has been sentenced.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
