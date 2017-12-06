Gunfire at Huntsville apartment complex has residents worried

Residents at a Huntsville apartment complex are on high alert after multiple recent gunfire incidents.

Bullets went flying at the Overlook Apartments this week, and it may not be the first time.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, one resident said her windows were blown out and tires deflated outside her daughters apartment.

"I'm terrified to leave her there in the apartment complex by herself. Those bullets can penetrate the walls into the building. She could be shot," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

It happened again Wednesday as a man walked into what he thought was a burglary, but it turned out to be a shooting.

"When I saw my neighbor, who is living under me, and he had like five gunshots in his window and it was shattered, I realized something was going on," he said.

Now he is also terrified for his life.

"I'm kind of afraid because if you sit from there with the bullet that kind of hit from the bottom. If I was sitting there playing my PlayStation or Xbox and I was sitting down here, it would be fatal. And I'm kind of scared," he said.

He was getting off of an overnight shift, which means he leaves home late at night and worries he's no longer safe.

"I'm working at night and there's nobody living here with me right now. So when I'm walking there I'm like woah, I wonder what's happening to my house," he said.

He went on to add that he wants the complex to beef up security in the future.

In a comment, the apartment complex said they work closely with police on any situations that arise.

