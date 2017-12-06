NASA taking nickname requests for distant, icy world

NASA is asking for your help in naming the next target of its New Horizons spacecraft.



The probe, which was launched in 2006, is set to pass a "small, frozen Kuiper Belt world" named MU69 on January 2019.



Scientist are currently taking nickname suggestions for the discovery.

It’s the last day to help us nickname @NASANewHorizons’ next flyby target! The spacecraft flew past Pluto in 2015 & will approach a distant, icy object in the Kuiper Belt in 2019. Submit your nicknames by midnight ET: https://t.co/P3DzfrrTQy pic.twitter.com/pDXzMlHB1X — NASA (@NASA) December 6, 2017

NASA says more than 96,000 votes and 31,000 names have already been submitted. You have until 11:00p.m. CT Wednesday, December 6 to cast your vote or nomination.



The winning name will be announced in January of 2018.



New Horizons made history in 2015 for its fly-by of Pluto.

