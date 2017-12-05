Students highlight programs supported by school tax renewals ahead of Dec. 12 vote

Voters in Madison County will weigh in at the polls Dec. 12 on school tax renewals. The issue will be on the ballot along with the Senate race.

Local school superintendents are asking residents to keep the taxes on the books because they provide major chunks of education funding and support personnel and programs.

On Tuesday, they honed in on specific programs supported by the funding streams.

“It helps us provide many programs that our community has grown to expect. Those programs include pre-K, Greenpower, Project Lead the Way and our career academies. So it is an instrumental part of what we do for our students every day,” said Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin.

“With these renewals, we can fund things like our pre-K and other elected programs, along with our core programs. One such elected program is the Spark Industries Robotics Program at Sparkman High School,” said Madison County Superintendent Matt Massey.

Tom Kvach is a fifth-grader at Monte Sano Elementary in Huntsville. One of his favorite things at school is ETA, Entertainment Technology Academy, a weekly class where students learn how to code.

“Our teacher has taught us how to program robots, create green screen animations, design computer games and so much more while also teaching us about collaboration, problem solving and innovation,” he said.

During a press conference at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, Kvach and other students stood with the superintendents from Madison, Huntsville and Madison County Schools to ask voters to support property tax renewals next week, which generate funding for programs like pre-K, robotics, theater and athletics.

“It's very important, especially to our robotics program. It's provided us with a lot of new equipment this year. We have a 3D printer now which is pretty amazing,” said Grant Whitt, a student at Sparkman High School.

Twelfth-grader Abby Woods says the biomedical academy at James Clemens High School paved the way for her to look at a career in neuroscience research.

“The experiments that we do in the classroom are far beyond anything I expected going into it. We have amazing tech in the classroom. The microscopes we have are phenomenal,” she said. “It's been enormously helpful in allowing me to make decisions about what I want to do and in furthering my knowledge of the sciences, especially biomedical. I have really benefited from this program and all of my peers have too.”

The renewals mean $37.6 million for Huntsville City Schools, $6.5 million for Madison City Schools and $14.3 million for Madison County Schools per year- a combined $58 million for all three public school systems.

The local funding not provided by the state, and the money supports hundreds of teachers, as well as programs.

This impacts more than 50,000 students. Officials say failure to renew the taxes would impact personnel and hurt students.

“The programs it would hurt would be the extras we do. In Madison City Schools at both Bob Jones and James Clemens, we offer internships in engineering, in biomedical and health sciences, as well as other things like teaching and learning. We do these things because we're able to have additional staff to teach those things,” said Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker. “It would hurt the arts. It would hurt our athletics with coaching. It would hurt all the extracurricular activities.”

Elizabeth Fleming, director of The Schools Foundation, called the renewal “critical.”

“It is very important that we as a community continue to support our schools,” she said during the press conference.

“For us, it would come out of programs and it would come out of staff. Our house payment is static. It is what it is. But staff is very fluid and our programs are fluid. So it would be a direct hit on the students. It would hurt the students,” Parker said.

