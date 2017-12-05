Students highlight programs supported by school tax renewals ahead of Dec. 12 vote

A new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research finds Republican Roy Moore increasing his lead over Democrat Doug Jones with a week until the special election.More >>
A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
A Madison woman has had her bank accounts cleared out by a convincing con artist. She says the scammers had just enough information about her to make it sound legitimate, and now she's devastated.More >>
The Army Materiel Command Band provided a glimpse of what's in store for the audience during their upcoming holiday concert.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.More >>
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >>
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
