Athens pair arrested in counterfeiting, ID trafficking bust

An Athens man and woman were arrested Friday after investigators say they discovered drugs, forgery devices, forged checks, and counterfeit money in their vehicle and motel room.

Randy Kyle, 28, and Brandi Renee Robinson, 34, both faces charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of a forgery device, trafficking in stolen identities, concealed carry without a permit, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kyle is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice by using false identity.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, investigators conducted surveillance prior to executing a search warrant at the Country Hearth motel in Athens. They said they stopped the pair's vehicle after they observed Kyle and Robinson leave the motel. Investigators reported finding five Xanax bars, syringes, a handgun, printer, computer, and multiple forged checks.

Kyle and Robinson were arrested and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

Upon executing the search warrant at the motel room, investigators reportedly discovered a second computer and printer used as forgery devices, multiple sheets of paper used to print counterfeit money, sheets containing multiple identities, forged checks, paperwork to multiple prepaid debit cards, account numbers for multiple individuals, a forged ID, other counterfeiting items, and drug paraphernalia.

When Kyle was booked into the jail, corrections officers confiscated several counterfeit $100 bills and $50 bills from his person, according to the sheriff's office.

