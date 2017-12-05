Army Materiel Command Band gears up for holiday concert

The Army Materiel Command Band provided a glimpse of what's in store for the audience during its upcoming holiday concert.

The band invited members of the media to rehearsal at Redstone Arsenal Tuesday morning.

They're looking to share the joys of the season with the community when they take the stage next week.



[WATCH: Sounds of the season provided by the Army Materiel Command Band]

"We always like to be able to give back to the community and that's one of the main things we do," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 James Bettencourt, commander of AMC Band. "We do military ceremonies and military support, besides that we like giving back to the community because they community here does so much for us that we really enjoy being able to do this for them."

The "Best of the Holidays" concert will be next Tuesday, December 12 at 7p.m. at the Thurber Arts Center at Randolph School.

"We have some wonderful guest stars, some local string players and a few Army spouses that are great musicians and they're sitting in with us as well," Bettencourt added. "We're trying to do something for everyone. It might be an old song but we will put a new twist on it so everybody can enjoy it."

