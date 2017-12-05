Huntsville Christmas Parade road closures and route - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

This year’s annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Huntsville is expected to kickoff at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

Road closures are expected to start at 5:30 with all roads involved in the parade closing at 6 p.m.

Here is this year’s parade route:

  • Leaving from the back of Lot K take a right onto Woodson Street
  • Take a right onto Holmes Avenue
  • Take a right onto Monroe Street
  • Take a left onto Church Street
  • Take a right onto Clinton Avenue
  • Take a right onto Greene Street
  • Take a right onto Williams Street
  • Take a left on to Franklin Street

Make sure you leave early for the parade to get a good seat and to beat the traffic.

