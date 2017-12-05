Huntsville Christmas Parade road closures and route

This year’s annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Huntsville is expected to kickoff at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

Road closures are expected to start at 5:30 with all roads involved in the parade closing at 6 p.m.

Here is this year’s parade route:

Leaving from the back of Lot K take a right onto Woodson Street

Take a right onto Holmes Avenue

Take a right onto Monroe Street

Take a left onto Church Street

Take a right onto Clinton Avenue

Take a right onto Greene Street

Take a right onto Williams Street

Take a left on to Franklin Street

Make sure you leave early for the parade to get a good seat and to beat the traffic.

