All-SEC teams announced

The Associated Press announced their All-SEC teams Monday. Madison native and Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson was named the SEC’s offensive player of the year. His teammate and Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham was named the SEC’s newcomer of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR -- A.J. Brown, Ole Miss, 6-1, 225, So.
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Alabama, 6-1, 190. Jr.
T -- Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, So.
T -- Isaiah Wynn, Georgia, 6-2, 302, Sr.
G -- Braden Smith, Auburn, 6-6, 303, Sr.
G -- Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 303, Jr.
C -- Bradley Bozeman, Alabama, 6-5, 314, Sr.
C -- Will Clapp, LSU, 6-5, 309, Jr.
TE -- Hayden Hurst, South Carolina, 6-5, 250, Jr.
QB -- Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Jr.
RB -- Kerryon Johnson, Auburn, 6-0, 212, Jr.
RB -- Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, So.
PK -- Daniel Carlson, Auburn, 6-4, 223, Sr.
All-Purpose -- Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.
Defense
DE -- Jeff Holland, Auburn, 6-2, 249, Jr.
DE -- Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 241, Jr.
DT -- Da'Ron Payne, Alabama, 6-2, 308, Jr.
DT -- Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 307, So.
LB -- Roquan Smith, Georgia, 6-1, 225, Jr.
LB -- Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 255, So.
LB -- Rashaan Evans, Alabama, 6-3, 234, Sr.
LB -- Arden Key, LSU, 6-6, 255, Jr.
CB -- Andraez Williams, LSU, 6-2, 175, Fr.
CB -- Armani Watts, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Sr.
S -- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama, 6-1, 202, Jr.
S -- Ronnie Harrison, Alabama, 6-3, 214, Jr.
P -- Johnny Townsend, Florida, 6-1, 211, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB -- Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, 6-3, 214, So.
Defense
DT -- Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 306, So.
CB -- Levi Wallace, Alabama, 6-0, 183, Sr.
CB -- Carlton Davis, Auburn, 6-1, 203, Jr.
P -- K Scott, Alabama, 6-6, 204, Sr.
