Huntsville police warn about 'movie money' popular in online sales

The Huntsville Police Department is sharing images of fake money they say is popular for criminal use, especially in online transactions.

Investigators say this “movie money” appears to be authentic and includes different denominations, but it can be easily identified by carefully reading what’s written on the bill. The bills read “for motion picture use only” or have red and white Oriental-style writing on them.

Police say these bills are often used by criminals making purchases from individuals selling items on social media sites and Craigslist. A popular method is for the criminal to make the purchase in low light conditions, such as early evening hours, thereby making it more difficult to see what the bills actually look like.

When dealing with cash, police advise taking an extra moment to look at the money you're receiving.

