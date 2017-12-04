Huntsville health center applying for government look-alike program

Thrive Alabama will apply to become a federally qualified health look-alike in the new year.

Health look-alikes are community-based health centers that are federally mandated. These clinics mirror primary care physicians but are more federally monitored. Health look-alikes are not eligible for typical federal health center program funding but can apply for federal gr ants, insurance, Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements as well as fundraising.

Mark Moore with Thrive Alabama said the center is most excited to provide full health care for the entire family.

Currently, Thrive Alabama focuses most of its attention on primary care for those living with HIV, counseling those battling substance abuse, and offering care to mental health patients.

By this time next year, they could be providing full medical, mental, vision and dental care for the entire family. In order to do so, they will need to submit an application to the government next year and wait several months for approval.

The goal is to become a one stop shop by this time next year.

"One person may come for medical care. One person may come for mental health care. Someone else may come for vision or dental and it would all be under one roof,” said Mark Moore, director of development &and marketing.

In the past year, the center has provided service to 4,300 people. Under the new program, that number will likely triple.

If given the green light, the center will have to relocate from its Saint Clair Avenue location to a much larger facility, bringing with it even more job opportunities for the community.

