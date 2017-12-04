Huntsville health center applying for government look-alike program

A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
A Madison woman has had her bank accounts cleared out by a convincing con artist. She says the scammers had just enough information about her to make it sound legitimate, and now she's devastated.More >>
Information and tips to help consumers have safe and happy holidays by taking precautions against scams and other potential dangers.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a man in connection to a fatal overnight shooting on Nov. 26.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Firefighters made a startling discovery when they were called to a South Fulton home over the weekend.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
