Tips to keep you safe from scammers during the holidays

Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
Information and tips to help consumers have safe and happy holidays by taking precautions against scams and other potential dangers.More >>
Information and tips to help consumers have safe and happy holidays by taking precautions against scams and other potential dangers.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a man in connection to a fatal overnight shooting on Nov. 26.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a man in connection to a fatal overnight shooting on Nov. 26.More >>
The school is allowing worried students to take excused absences today as school officials and the Lawrence County Sheriff's office investigate.More >>
The school is allowing worried students to take excused absences today as school officials and the Lawrence County Sheriff's office investigate.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Thomas Anthony Dixon was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery when he was shot and killed Sunday morning.More >>
Thomas Anthony Dixon was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery when he was shot and killed Sunday morning.More >>