'Hero' puppy, owner from Huntsville apartment fire being evicted due to breed

This 5-month-old pit bull named Queen Snow alerted her owner to a fire at Lincoln Apartments in Huntsville on Nov. 29, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A 5-month-old pit bull named Queen Snow has hailed as a hero last week after alerting her owner about a fire at their apartment complex. Now both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.

Amos Smith said Lincoln Apartments is kicking them out because pit bulls aren't allowed.

"I mean, it's going to kill me. You know, I've only had her for like two or three weeks, but this is my dog. I love her like a child. This is my child," said Smith.

Smith said management sent him a seven-day eviction notice that day after the fire. It was during that fire that the puppy alert Smith, who called 911. When firefighters arrived, they rescued one of his neighbors, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

That was the message the leasing office at Lincoln Park Apartments sent to Amos Smith - after his dog helped save a man's life by alerting Smith to a fire.

The notice to vacate was over a pet violation. The rule is set by the Huntsville Housing Authority, because the complex is public housing. Smith said he got it because Queen Snow is considered an aggressive dog.

"She's not jumping around. She's not being aggressive towards anyone," said Smith. "She has it in her, but she doesn't show those aggressive traits. I don't want them to consider her an aggressive breed."

Smith says Queen Snow is a mixed-breed puppy. He isn't sure which breeds, which means neither does the apartments' management, and that's what bothers him. Smith believes dogs are taught aggression and that it's not something they have because of their breed.

"To not stop, that's when it becomes an issue. When they're taught to fight. They're taught to be aggressive. That's a taught behavior. They don't come out mean," he said.

Despite the tough situation that both he and the complex are in, Smith said he doesn't blame them at all. He just wants some support to change some policies.

But, even though Queen is a hero, for the now the complex says she has to go.

"She might have done one thing good. That's what they said. She might have done one thing good but that doesn't make up for her being a pit bull," he said.

A Huntsville Housing Authority spokesperson said she's looking into it to see what can be done.

In the meantime, if Smith can't keep Queen, he'll try to find her a new home.

