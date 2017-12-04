Huntsville man charged with capital murder

Huntsville police have charged a man in connection to a fatal overnight shooting on Nov. 26.

Andrae Quavion Norvel Jr., 24, of Huntsville is charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and second-degree assault. He's accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Mark Chandler Jr.

Police got a call about a gunshot victim at Huntsville Hospital at approximately 2:40 a.m. Nov. 26. Police say a witness told them that they and Chandler had been shot in his vehicle while driving on University Drive after leaving a nightclub.

Police say the investigation determined that Norvel and Chandler were in some type of argument prior to the shooting.

