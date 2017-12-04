Albertville police investigating weekend road rage shooting

Albertville police are investigating an apparent road rage incident where one of the drivers was shot.

It started Friday night near the intersection of highways 75 and 431 in Albertville. The incident ultimately ended at a Guntersville convenience store where the man sought help, but Albertville police say they have little to go on.

This all happened around 7 p.m. Friday. Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the victim admitted he accidentally cut someone off while changing lanes. He attempted to roll his window down to apologize. When he pulled into a bank parking lot, he heard a gunshot, prompting him to get back on the highway. That's when Smith said three more shots were fired, hitting the victim's vehicle. One of the bullets hit him in the arm.

The victim then drove toward Guntersville where he was taken to Huntsville hospital to treat his wound.

Police are now searching for a suspect.

"Right now all we know is just a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, but that is not confirmed. We've had a short conversation with the victim and I'm sure our investigators are talking to him trying to learn a little more," said Smith.

If anyone saw anything or has any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Albertville Police Department.

