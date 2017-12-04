Scottsboro police need help identifying shoplifter

The Scottsboro Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspected shoplifter.

They say on Nov. 25, a woman entered a business in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Pkwy. around 8:30 a.m. She picked up several items from the store and then exited without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gant at 256-574-4468 ext. 340 or 256-574-3333.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48