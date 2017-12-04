Scottsboro police need help identifying shoplifter

The school is allowing worried students to take excused absences today as school officials and the Lawrence County Sheriff's office investigate.More >>
A car struck a train in downtown Huntsville just before noon Sunday.More >>
Alabama State Troopers responded to a crash in Colbert County around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is mourning the loss of one of their own.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning.More >>
Brock Turner spent three months in jail after being convicted in the sexual assault of an unconscious victim. But his attorneys argue that the trial that convicted him was unfair.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>
