Hatton High School investigating 'unsubstantiated threats'

Hatton High School is investigating what they have called about “unsubstantiated threats” after rumors of potential violence circulated in the community over the weekend.

The school is allowing worried students to take excused absences today as school officials and the Lawrence County Sheriff's office investigate.

Assitant Principal Delaina Green confirms that a large number of students have opted to stay home, but says they've uncovered nothing to suggest a credible threat.

The school board is also investigating and will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.

No word on if the issue will be addressed.

