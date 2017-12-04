Hatton High School investigating 'unsubstantiated threats'

The school is allowing worried students to take excused absences today as school officials and the Lawrence County Sheriff's office investigate.More >>
A car struck a train in downtown Huntsville just before noon Sunday.More >>
Alabama State Troopers responded to a crash in Colbert County around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is mourning the loss of one of their own.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Officials with the Smith County Sheriff's Office and Smith County District Attorney's Office are scheduled to speak Monday morning about two cases involving a man suspected of fatally shooting a state trooper.More >>
