Car strikes train in downtown Huntsville

A car struck a train in downtown Huntsville just before noon Sunday.

The male driver of a silver Acura sedan reportedly drove into a train and was dragged down the tracks for an undetermined distance before coming to a stop.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene near Pratt Ave. and Meridian St. to find the driver of the car walking around.

The driver was transported from the scene to Huntsville Hospital as a priority three patient.

No word yet on the man's current condition, but his injuries are said to be minor.

