Leighton woman killed in overnight crash

Alabama State Troopers responded to a crash in Colbert County around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The accident occurred on AL 184, just west of Bainbridge Loop and two miles east of Muscle Shoals.

The 24-year-old female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Colbert County Coroner.

A male passenger was transported to Helen Keller Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Nothing further is available as the Quad Cities Trooper Post continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48