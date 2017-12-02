Huntsville taking proposals for mixed-use development at former Johnson High site

The city of Huntsville is working to get a mixed-use development in the city's northwest corridor. The Urban Development Team is asking for proposals for the former J.O. Johnson High School site.

In a press release, Mayor Tommy Battle said there is a lot of potential for investment in that area.

"With the growth we are seeing in our northwest corridor, we believe the site is ripe for new investment," Battle said.

The site is 47 acres and sits within a residential neighborhood. In the request for proposal issued by the Urban Development Team, there is a list of things city leaders would like to see there. They include market-rate housing, retail and restaurant space, a neighborhood-scale medical clinic, open space and recreation fields, along with advanced manufacturing and some office space.

Councilman Devyn Keith represents the district where the property lies. In the press release, he said he's committed to a project that will improve the quality of life for families and that respects the environment.

"This RFP is a promise kept, and I'm looking forward to seeing the responses to this unique opportunity," Keith said. "It represents another step in our ongoing effort to enhance quality of life through private market redevelopment. There's new momentum in North Huntsville and our doors to development are wide open."

The city sent out the Request for Proposals Friday and will take submissions through April 2.

