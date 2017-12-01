Lawrence County student charged with terroristic threat

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hatton High School student with the offense of terroristic threat.

19-year-old Brennen Heath Johnson is accused of threatening to harm students. He was taken into custody at school Friday afternoon and booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said deputies were called to Hatton High School after 2 p.m. because Johnson allegedly made threats to harm some students after becoming upset following an argument with his girlfriend. Mitchell said that the specific details surrounding the event are not going to be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Mitchell said it is clear that Johnson did not have the means to carry out the threats he was making. He said that there were no incidents stemming from the threats and no students were injured.

The Lawrence County Board of Education will hold a disciplinary hearing on Monday to discuss Johnson’s education future, according to the sheriff's office.

