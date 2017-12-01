Shoals town is the 'capital' of fake snow

Madison police have issued an advisory to let shoppers know that thieves are hitting local stores, breaking into cars to steal what you're buying your loved ones for Christmas.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hatton High School student with the offense of terroristic threat.More >>
A Madison business is asking the public's help finding a man who walked out with several thousand dollars in cellphones.More >>
A lunchroom fight involving pepper spray at Jemison High School left multiple people needing medical attention.More >>
An Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement agent has been indicted on multiple felony charges.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
The craft's thrusters NASA had been using to adjust the spacecraft's antenna weren't functioning well anymore. The antenna has to be in the right spot in order for the craft to send the data it's collecting back to Earth.More >>
