New chaplains undergo training to aid Madison Co. deputies

Sheriff's deputies deal with a lot of ups and downs every day on the job, and this week, key figures within the Madison County Sheriff's Office have been learning and preparing to help see the deputies through all kinds of situations.

A group of men and women have been undergoing thirty hours of chaplaincy training in order to get credentialed and ordained to provide special support for first responders.

They've been recruited and went through the application process. They're vetted through briefings, interviews and through background checks.

“Some of the different subject matter in their training include death notification, counseling, crisis intervention, observations of people and what their emotions are displaying, interactions with different people to serve them in the chaplaincy and give them spiritual guidance and give them assistance,” said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The chaplains are all volunteers.

“This training licenses and ordains chaplains to ride in patrol cars with our Madison County sheriff's deputies to be confidants and the people that they can go to during times of struggle, confusion. They give spiritual counseling and guidance. We're a friend to our deputies,” said patrol chaplain Robin Kramer.

“They're also being training constantly by the patrol officers. They're trained on safety, presence. They're also being trained by some of the more senior chaplains as far as what to do and what not to do, how to console other people, how to console each other,” said patrol chaplain Marcelo Gallardo.

It takes them up to a year to be fully qualified to be a sheriff's office chaplain, helping deputies cope with the triumphs and tragedies of the job as they work to serve and protect.

Seasoned chaplains are part of a local crisis intervention team and whenever there are serious incidents, they will assist with other law enforcement agencies.

The chaplains were a big support system for Madison County deputies in the wake of the April 2011 tornadoes. They consoled crews, held prayer groups at beginning and end of shifts, and conducted private sessions with some of the deputies.

Shaw said chaplains were also integral in providing counseling following the St. Clair Lane murders two years ago, when children, their parents and grandmother were killed. The house was set on fire after they were all shot. Deputies had to sift a two-story, 3,000 square foot house to recover evidence and bodies.

“We are more than just a chaplain. We become friends. We integrate with their families, get to know their wives and their children, so when there is a time of need or distress, even the loss of a personal family member or a tragic scene, we can come in and we've already established that relationship so that we can help them cope, help them walk through, help them put reason into an unreasonable situation,” Kramer said,

