New chaplains undergo training to aid Madison Co. deputies

Madison police have issued an advisory to let shoppers know that thieves are hitting local stores, breaking into cars to steal what you're buying your loved ones for Christmas.More >>
Madison police have issued an advisory to let shoppers know that thieves are hitting local stores, breaking into cars to steal what you're buying your loved ones for Christmas.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hatton High School student with the offense of terroristic threat.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has charged a Hatton High School student with the offense of terroristic threat.More >>
A Madison business is asking the public's help finding a man who walked out with several thousand dollars in cellphones.More >>
A Madison business is asking the public's help finding a man who walked out with several thousand dollars in cellphones.More >>
A lunchroom fight involving pepper spray at Jemison High School left multiple people needing medical attention.More >>
A lunchroom fight involving pepper spray at Jemison High School left multiple people needing medical attention.More >>
An Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement agent has been indicted on multiple felony charges.More >>
An Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement agent has been indicted on multiple felony charges.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>