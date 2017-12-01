Madison police warn holiday shoppers about car break-ins

Madison police have issued an advisory to let shoppers know that thieves are hitting local stores, breaking into cars to steal what you're buying your loved ones for Christmas.

Capt. John Stringer said there's been car burglaries at local shopping centers. In some cases, vehicles were left unlocked and it was easy to snatch items inside. Other times, the suspects smashed windows to grab bags left out in the open.

“Purses, valuables, cash, cell phones, electronic devices are being left in plain view,” Stringer said. “We have seen what we would expect to be your typical preholiday unlawful breaking and entering into automobiles and these include some of our shopping areas where people are leaving items of value in plain view.”

Police continue to stress that the easiest ways to keep thieves at bay are to keep bags in your trunk, take valuables with you or put them in the trunk as well, and lock your doors.

“Thieves and folks who are going to break into cars know that we will use our cars as hiding places for those surprise Christmas gifts. They will try to break in and take them from us. We want to make sure that people don't wake up with disappointment on Christmas morning because a big ticket item has been taken out of a vehicle,” Stringer said. “We ask that our residents and our visitors be smart about what they're doing.”

And as you're exchanging and opening gifts at family gatherings over the next few weeks, police also encourage you to break down the empty boxes. Don't set them right out on the curb because that advertises to passing criminals what's now inside your home.

“Make sure that you're not telling people that pass by your house that you have all of this nice stuff, like big TVs and pricey electronics. Very often, someone is going to see that and if they're casing houses, then that's a clue for them. They might start watching that place and if you leave, then it becomes another crime of opportunity for them,” Stringer said.

