DeKalb County teen starts 'Shop with a Cop' program

A young lady in DeKalb County is working to bring Christmas to several needy children in Ider this year.

Mycah Swift is just fifteen years old and a kid herself but she says it's all about helping other kids.

Swift is getting a little help from her mother setting up for Saturday's Ider Christmas Parade.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and ends at the Town Park.

That's where vendors, arts and crafts, inflatables and other Christmas-themed activities will take place.



All of the funds raised will be used for “Shop With A Cop,” to give Christmas presents to at least 10 children in need.



Swift says she hopes it will also dispel any myths perceived by young children that cops are bad people.

"Honestly, they're just trying to help us and protect our town and I'm trying to show the kids that, that's been affected by drugs," said Swift.



The fun part will take place December 16, when they will go on a shopping trip with a member of local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48