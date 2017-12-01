DeKalb County teen starts 'Shop with a Cop' program

Gov. Kay Ivey will light the Capitol Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. WAFF 48 News will stream the ceremony.More >>
A Madison business is asking the public's help finding a man who walked out with several thousand dollars in cellphones.More >>
A lunchroom fight involving pepper spray at Jemison High School left multiple people needing medical attention.More >>
An Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement agent has been indicted on multiple felony charges.More >>
A bench trial has been set in Lawrence County District Court to determine what’s next for an African elephant seized in Moulton. Animal activists want to see Nosey the elephant remain at a special sanctuary in Tennessee, but her owner wants her back.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
The Frenship High School building has been given the all clear. Students may return at the direction of campus administrators to collect their belongings. Students can now dismiss under normal procedures as well.More >>
