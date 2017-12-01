Arab man killed in early-morning crash

A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning claimed the life of an Arab man.

Michael Radford Hayes, 62, was killed when the 2000 Mazda 626 he was driving collided with a Honda sedan on Alabama Hwy. 67, one mile south of Priceville. The accident occurred around 6:15 a.m.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

