Santa Cares Sensory for event for children with disabilities

One great tradition during the holiday season is getting your picture taken with Santa. But the visit can be challenging if you have a child with a disability.

On Sunday, Parkway Place mall is partnering with the Riley Center for what they are calling the Santa Cares Sensory Event.

The mall will open at 9 a.m. to families with kids who have special needs. They're going to turn off the music and the lights surrounding the Santa display that way it limits the distractions.

They're also going to have sensory boxes some filled with snow kids can play with. Of course, the main event is getting to see the big man himself Santa.

"This allows them to take time. Santa has more time with each child and they're a specialist on hand to be able to make the visit as positive as possible and make it special and memorable for the families," said Molly Mitchell, Marketing Director Parkway Place Mall.

This special event again starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. Sunday. It's completely free but they do want families to reserve a spot ahead of time.

For more information on the Santa Sensory event click here .

