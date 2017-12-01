Owner: Historic house on quarry site will not be torn down

Preservation concerns have been raised over a historic house on the site of a new limestone quarry in Gurley, and the owner and developer of the project addressed those fears, saying the home will be remodeled and not destroyed.

Residents spoke out earlier this week about the quarry on Highway 72 with complaints about the impact it will have on their neighborhood and structural integrity of their homes, but a public comments window has already passed and the state has issued permits allowing work to get underway.

The Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society sent out a press release with background information on "Wildwood," the historic house on the quarry site, located just east of Gurley on the Scottsboro Highway:

Wildwood was the home of Clement Clay and Virginia Clay. Clement was a U.S. Senator and a Confederate States Senator. He was the son of Alabama Governor, also named Clement Clay. Virginia Clay, known as the "Belle of the South," was a political hostess and activist in Alabama and Washington, DC. She was also known as Virginia Tunstall, Virginia Clay, and Mrs. Clement Claiborne Clay. She took on different responsibilities after the Civil War. After her husband died, she married Judge Clopton. Clement Clay and Jefferson Davis were imprisoned together at Fort Monroe following the Civil War. Once released from prison, the Clays made their home at "Gurleyville," at the Clay's plantation. It’s believed they lost their home in Huntsville due to the Union occupation during the war. Jefferson Davis visited the Clays in Gurley many times. The United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the historical monument at the home in the 1950s and have offered to refurbish it for the Alabama Bicentennial. However, the house was for sale and sat empty for nearly a year.

According to the historical society, the historical marker was discarded in the woods. It was rescued by the society and placed in storage.

“If Wildwood has not already been destroyed, I would hope the new owners might use it as an office during their quarry operations,” said John Allen with the historical group.

Quarry owner Brian McCord said Friday: “We realize there’s historical interest with the house and we agree with that. Our plans are to remodel the structure and use it as our office building. We will not going to tear it down.”

